One year on from the recovery effort of the Mid North Coast floods, SES volunteers from our region have travelled north to assist crews in the clean-up in the Northern Rivers. The response was swift. The first Port Macquarie-Hastings crew sent to the north of the state assisted in the immediate response to the natural disaster. "The first crew was more involved in the immediate response. We carried out a number of flood rescues and then started on community resupply," Port Macquarie SES Unit commander Michael Ward said. "Getting out to isolated communities to see what damage was there and to see what they needed was part of the response. It was about providing assistance to our units up there. "We got absolutely smashed last year during our floods and we know how it can overwhelm one organisation. There's only so many hours that people can work and supporting them in the recovery work after a devastating event like that is what we can do to help." SES crews from Wauchope and Camden Haven also assisted in the recent recovery effort. Mr Ward said our area was lucky and avoided the worst of the recent weather event. "We decided we needed to lend our help and support to the crews up north," he said. The first crew started their work in the Macksville area before moving north to Mullumbimby. The second crew, who arrived home this week, were based in Grafton and travelled as far north as Tweed Heads. "The second crew, who have just come back, were helping with the clean-up and recovery efforts. Assisting people where their houses have been inundated with floodwater," Mr Ward said. One year ago Mr Ward was part of the management team during the Mid North Coast floods and helped coordinate the response. "The difference this time was that I went up north as part of the boots on the ground response effort," he said. "It is nice to be able to go and help areas that helped us last year. That's what we train for. It's what we're here for. "We're an emergency service, we're not here just to only respond to an event in Port Macquarie. We always try to help, not only our local community, but our broader community as well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/5e10d303-70b3-4dec-b1a8-7ccc0e57ac86.jpg/r0_13_1000_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg