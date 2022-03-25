news, latest-news, The Wauchope Show, Wauchope show society

The Wauchope Show preparations are officially underway as the organisers get ready to put on one of the biggest events in the show's history. Wauchope Show Society will host the 110th show on April 22 and 23 after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Wauchope Show Society president Neil Coombes said he's expecting a record crowd attendance as the community voice their interest on social media. "It's pretty exciting to get things up and running again," he said. "It's been nearly three years since we've had the show, so we're all very happy to be able to organise it again for the community, and we're very happy with the way it's going at the moment. "We're hoping to get a record crowd and with the amount of interest we've had, it's looking like that will be the case." There's already promising signs of a big turnout this year as large crowds gathered at Nabiac's Wallamba District Show last Saturday (March 19). The Wauchope Show is set to feature exciting new additions, including revamped horse stalls and poultry sheds, a new grandstand and a new animal nursery. "We've got a little bit more entertainment this year too which is going to be great for the crowd," Mr Coombes said. "The new grandstand is just about finished, they're quite massive, one's 40 metres long and one's 20 metres, so it was great to renew all the old ones that were falling down. " Mr Coombes said he is looking forward to seeing the community come together and enjoy the show again after a long-awaited return. "I think it's a show that really brings the community together, we've had so much feedback from the community, and they're are all saying it's going to be great to have the show back," he said. "As much as we know that, it's good to know everyone else is thinking along the same lines, and because we haven't had it for a couple of years, the community has been so excited to see us running it again. "It's just going to be great to walk amongst the crowd, see the smiles on people's faces around the place and see them enjoying the show again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

