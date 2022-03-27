Riding for the Disabled Wauchope/Port Macquarie Centre, Port Macquarie Daylight Lodge, donation

Riding for the Disabled (NSW) Wauchope/Port Macquarie Centre has thanked Port Macquarie Daylight Lodge No. 991 for its generous donation of $1000. The donation is greatly appreciated and will assist the volunteer group to continue its ongoing service to people with a disability. The Wauchope/Port Macquarie Centre RDA operates every Tuesday during school term between 9am to 1pm at the Wauchope Showground, down the back at the covered arena. Inquiries about volunteering and riding are always welcome and age is no barrier. The centre supplies boots and helmets for the riders. Volunteers must be vaccinated and able to provide a working with children clearance. Contact Cathy Wagstaffe on 0417 469518 for further inquiries. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/04b9c962-c7b4-409c-9eb4-710c6618b20d.JPG/r0_52_991_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg