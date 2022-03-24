newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Port Macquarie SES Unit is encouraging residents to be prepared as the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicts further rainfall for the region. The BoM says the La Nina pattern that brought record rain and flooding over summer is far from over, with the wild weather expected to continue for months. The BOM is predicting at least another week of heavy rain and thunderstorms along the east coast from Sydney, the Hunter and up the Mid North Coast and the Northern Rivers Port Macquarie SES unit commander Michael Ward said crews will be monitoring the weather over the coming days. "We are looking at what's happening with the weather at the moment and watching what the Bureau of Meteorology is saying," he said. "There are storms and rain predicted at the moment for us and as it stands we are possibly in the footprint of this weather system. "We want to make sure at this stage that we're keeping our crews in town just in case of the bad weather, particularly into the weekend." The BoM is predicting a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with heavy falls for today (Thursday), with showers and storms likely to continue over the weekend. "We've already had two jobs today with the rainfall last night and this morning," Mr Ward said. The SES is also reminding residents to be prepared for wet weather. "Cleaning up your yard, securing items and making sure gutters are clear can all help reduce risks during weather events," Mr Ward said. "It's simple things that can be done that will make a big difference to your house. Yes we will still respond to every person that calls for assistance but some issues that lead to leaks can be fixed by residents." The SES recommends people monitor the NSW Bureau of Meteorology for any severe weather warnings regarding heavy rain or riverine flood warnings. For more advice on how to prepare for storms and floods, visit the SES Get Ready website www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready For emergency storm and flood assistance call NSW SES on 132 500.

