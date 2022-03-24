news, latest-news,

Australian basketball star Shyla Heal admits it's important for young girls to set goals, work hard and stand tall when challenges present themselves. The Sydney Flames point guard knows how to overcome a challenge or two as she recovers from an ankle injury which followed a dramatic release from the hardest basketball league in the world. Last June, Heal was preparing to play for Chicago Sky in the WNBA before she was pulled aside by her coach and told she wasn't required. Now she wants to pass on how to overcome similar setbacks to Port Macquarie's next generation this weekend. "If you have someone you are striving to be like you will pick up little things from them," she said. "Whether it's the way they carry themselves, moves from their game or even how they handle setbacks. Those things could go a long way in a young kid's sporting life and even keep them in the sport." The 20-year-old has never been to Port Macquarie before, but she's sure to make an impression with the camps taking her back to her days as a young player who had stars in her eyes. "I personally get so much out of doing camps for my club because I want the young girls in Australia to look up to me and see that if you work hard, no matter your age you can do anything," she said. Heal admitted it was difficult to make it to the top if nothing was sacrificed along the way. "You have to enjoy the process and training that goes into it before you get any results," she said. She was now looking forward to returning to the court for the Flames in coming weeks. "Role models are extremely important to young kids." The camp is free and for all female players aged between eight and 17 years of age. The Community Blitz is an initiative that enables Flames players to be role models in the community and work with local associations to encourage more women and girls to play basketball. Throughout the two weeks, the Flames players will travel to junior associations and schools to work with young athletes to talk about what it takes to be a professional athlete and host basketball clinics. The clinic runs from 10am until 12.30pm at the Port Macquarie Indoor Stadium.

