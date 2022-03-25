news, latest-news, Tender Funerals Mid North Coast, healing garden, Wauchope, Denis Juelicher, crowdfunding, FundRazr

Tender Funerals Mid North Coast has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the establishment of a healing garden. Tender Funerals is a registered charity, newly established in the Hastings, offering holistic funerals and community education from Wauchope. The not-for-profit funeral service has a focus on affordability, community involvement, compassionate support and healthy bereavement. Tender engages with the community through regular education activities and events, encouraging people to be prepared for death and informed about all the choices available when it comes to funerals and after-death care. Tender Funerals Mid North Coast general manager Denis Juelicher said after three years of committed volunteer effort by our community, the funeral service was ready to open its doors in April. "Our community has supported us strongly through our establishment phase, offering financial support, skills and time to get us to this point," she said. "We've bought land, built a building and are now establishing a beautiful native garden to support the work we do." Tender Funerals has created a crowdfunding campaign to support this last step in setting up a not-for-profit funeral service on the Mid North Coast. People can support the campaign through crowdfunding and online fundraising platform FundRazr. "We invite everyone who can contribute financially to choose an item from our wish list, that they would like to contribute to our garden," Ms Juelicher said. "We have flowers, trees, pavers and lots of other landscaping items on our wish list. We also understand that not everyone is able to contribute financially. "Other ways of supporting this project are to share information about the campaign or to join us for one of our garden working bees."

