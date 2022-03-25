Mid Coast Hockey League eyes April start

news, latest-news,

FIVE men's teams are again expected to contest the Mid Coast Hockey League this year, with six in the women. It is expected there'll be three Manning teams in the men with two from Port Macquarie-Hastings, with a three-three split in the women's league. Matches will be underway from Friday, April 1 and games will be played at Port Macquarie and Taree. "It will be the same as last year in that the grand final of the premier league will be played before the start of the local association semi-finals,'' Manning Hockey president Tony Barton explained. The MNC hockey league was introduced last year, with the grand finals scheduled for Saturday, August 14. However, the NSW government put the state into lockdown that day, meaning neither match went ahead. Manning Hockey's lower grades will start on Saturday, April 2. Mr Barton confirmed the association will host the women's Half State Masters Championship at the end of July.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/24aaf3c2-9f38-45c7-87a8-22e1d08a4eb6.jpg/r0_25_1020_601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg