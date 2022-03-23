featured,

Around 400 people were evacuated from Settlement City for around one hour on Wednesday (March 23) afternoon after a gas leak was detected. Fire and Rescue Port Macquarie received the call to the incident at 1.03pm. "Today we've had what appears to be a refrigerant gas leak in the shopping centre," Fire and Rescue Mid North Coast inspector Gavin Muller said. "Specialist hazardous materials crews from Fire and Rescue NSW entered the building in breathing apparatus and have taken readings with gas detection equipment. "We have found that there is no cause for alarm." The gas leak caused a heavy mist, which seemed like smoke, to spread throughout the shopping centre. "We have been able to ventilate the shopping centre and as a result of that we will be opening it again," Insp Muller said. Ambulance crews and police also attended the scene as a cautionary measure. "The cause of the refrigerant gas leak is currently under investigation," Insp Muller said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/4a647a10-f9c6-49dd-8c05-2754dca11505.jpg/r0_339_3765_2466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg