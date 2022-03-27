newsletters, editors-pick-list, Carnival of the animals, theatre, music, got ya back productions

Got Ya Back Productions is emerging from a series of lockdowns to bring the community beauty, fun, music and colour in an immersive theatre experience that is designed for both the young and young at heart. Carnival of the Animals will feature confetti storms, glow in the dark bubbles, giant puppetry and possibly the odd splash of water as the performers get ready to take the stage on April 7 at Panthers Port Macquarie. The Port Macquarie-based production twist French composer, Camille Saint-Saëns', famous orchestral work into a mash-up of traditional and contemporary art forms. Director, writer and performer of the production company, Tim Maddren, is hoping the show will bring magic back into the community through the power of theatre. "We're really excited to put this show back on for the community," he said. "We came up with the idea at the start of 2019, and it has just grown into this fully fledged production. "It's like visual kinesthetic, there's lots of things to grab and touch and interact with. "It's only a one hour show, so it's perfect for kids, and it's always so cool to see the adults get into the world and magic of it too." The show is locally produced with Port Macquarie musician Mat Brooker creating the musical arrangements, Lucy Gamsby-Frost designing the production with her husband and Steph Maddren choreographing the show. "The best part about it is that every single aspect of this production is locally made," Mr Maddren said. "The designer is local, all the performers are local, everything about it, and I think that just adds a special element to the production and makes that connection with the community a bit more special. "We wouldn't be able to do this unless we had the enthusiasm from the community, so that connection is really important to us. "I think it's amazing that we are able to do this production here in Port first, and then we can take the show further afield to other communities." The production first took place in June 2021 for a brief period before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With funding from Create NSW, Regional Arts NSW and Arts Mid North Coast, the production company will bring the show to other communities as they tour across NSW in August. "We're really looking forward to taking it out to the state, so it can reach more people and more communities," Mr Maddren said. "Our first stop is Coffs Harbour, and then we will travel to other areas in the state and put this wacky production on for them. "I don't think there's many regional places that are building theatre works and touring them, so it's really exciting that we get to do this production not only for our community, but also for other communities across the state." The production is set to take place at Panthers Port Macquarie on April 7 until April 14. To find out more about this production and how to purchase tickets click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/1ca71ba7-c476-4ebe-806a-d3fc5eef8a59.jpg/r0_203_2215_1454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg