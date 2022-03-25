Hastings League teams to blow out pre-season cobwebs at Bain Cup

news, latest-news,

Rugby league unofficially starts this weekend at Wauchope with the Hastings League's annual Bain Cup competition. Over the next three weeks Laurieton, Harrington, Beechwood, Lake Cathie, Long Flat, South West Rocks and Kendall will all blow the pre-season cobwebs out at Lank Bain Sporting Complex. It will provide the teams with an opportunity to tune up ahead of the Hastings League season opener on April 23 while playing for a $1000 winning bonus. Hastings League boss Geoff Connor said it was always a good way for a sport-starved community to get their footy fix. "It's a good lead-in to the competition and gives the players a chance to play their trials," he said. "They're only 20 minute halves but we always get good crowds because people can see all the teams at the one ground." The competition will be played over the next two weeks with the top four sides to play finals on April 9. At 2pm Laurieton will tackle Harrington which is followed at 3pm by Beechwood and Lake Cathie before Long Flat take on South West Rocks in the final match of the afternoon. Kendall will have the bye. "I think it's going to be a good year, but it's a shame we lost Lower Macleay," Connor said. "Harrington and Lake Cathie have built up their squads with more depth and Laurieton have improved out of sight. They'll be very competitive this year. "Kendall, South West Rocks, Long Flat and Beechwood will all be strong." Question marks still surround Comboyne and whether they will have enough players to fill a side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

