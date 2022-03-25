featured, Lighthouse Beach, Barries Bay, Spanish mackerel, whiting, bream, flathead, Pelican Island, Limeburners

Just when last weekend saw the first subtle signs of autumn with early offshore winds, lower humidity and a slight drop of the mercury, along comes another dose of easterly winds and subsequently plenty of rain forecast. Let's hope the prediction of the La Nina cycle coming to end in the coming weeks does indeed eventuate. In the estuary, bream numbers remain terrific with pretty well anywhere in the lower reaches worth a look. With the clarity slowly improving, blackfish numbers have also picked up, with both breakwalls holding fish. On the flathead front, the flats around Pelican Island and the entrance of Limeburners have both produced plenty of good fish on both lures and baits. Lake Cathie continues to fish exceptionally well, with flathead, whiting and bream all in good numbers. The lower section also has plenty of mullet schooling up, and this has not gone unnoticed by a few better than average mulloway. On the crabbing front, both the Hastings and Lake Cathie have plenty of muddies active at present, so deploying the traps or witches hats is well worth the effort. Off the beaches, some terrific tailor were taken around the recent full moon. Those fishing evening sessions scored greenbacks from North Beach and Lighthouse. Lighthouse has also fished particularly well for bream, with plenty of well-conditioned fish on offer. No doubt the recent floods have prompted this early season run. Whiting numbers also remain reasonable, and a sprinkling of salmon and school mulloway are on most stretches of sand. Off the rocks, a few longtail tuna have shown up with the more renowned ledges both north and south of Port worth prospecting. No doubt the land-based game enthusiasts will be out in force over the next month or so. A few cracking tailor have also been about, with some solid fish to over three kilograms on offer. This is a great sign for so early in the season. Drummer numbers are also encouraging, with the better action to date from around the Camden Haven area. Bream and blackfish are also consistent from the same locations, as well as around Plomer and Big Hill. On the offshore scene, Spanish mackerel are again on offer in Barries Bay and off the front of Port despite the water still being off coloured. Also offshore, the reefs are fishing well for snapper and pearl perch, with the current finally backing down to a manageable level for fishing the wider grounds. The FAD is also holding plenty of mahi mahi, albeit predominantly juvenile models at present.

