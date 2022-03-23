news, latest-news,

Macquarie Hotel and Wauchope RSL will once again renew acquaintances in the Hastings River District Cricket Association first grade grand final on Saturday. The two teams last played in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 HRDCA deciders with the honours split down the middle. While Macquarie and grand final appearances seemingly go hand-in-hand, the match will be Wauchope's first HRDCA top grade decider since they defeated Port City Leagues in the 2015-2016 grand final. The club, however, did progress to last season's Mid North Coast Premier Cricket League grand final before rain handed Port Pirates the title. "Before the Premier League it was a Wauchope-Macquarie rivalry for a couple years and both clubs have come out on top so it's pretty even in terms of win-loss ratios," Wauchope captain Darren Bourke said. The key to their success this season has been the emergence of players such as Ben Brown, Will Arrighi and Les Smith. "It's a good combination of juniors coming through as well as being able to pick up some good recruits in the off-season so it's all coming together around finals time," Bourke said. "The club's in a good position." Wauchope found a way past Port City in last week's rain-affected semi-final where they successfully defended 86. On that occasion it was the experienced Matt Miller (3-10) and off-season recruit Dan Adelt (4-11) that tore through the top order. Macquarie captain Josh Hyde, however, expects leg spinner Les Smith and all-rounder Ryan Bray to play an important role in the outcome of this weekend's match. "They're very attacking and if they get on a roll they're the team who could roll through us; they showed that last week," he said. "Ryan is that x-factor with the bat, he bats to score runs and not time. If he bats for eight overs he could be 40." Hyde said Wauchope's decision not to have a second grade team a few seasons ago had proven to be the right one, as had Macquarie's decision not to field a Premier League team in the last two seasons. "We've both had to go through a bit of a rebuilding phase, but the clubs did the right thing," he said. "Wauchope have done a really good job; they didn't have a second or third grade one year but they didn't send the young blokes up to the slaughter house. They blooded them the right way." In the second grade grand final, undefeated Beechwood take on Wauchope, while Beechwood and Macquarie will face off in the third grade grand final. Beechwood and Wauchope will play for the fourth grade title. Macquarie Hotel team: Kyle Marron, Ian Strauss, Josh Hyde, Ethan Hyde, Ricky Arnell, Ben Marron, Jett Mason, Matt Lill, Nick Smith, Ryan Williams, Jacob Haines, Logan Myers Wauchope RSL team: Nathan Lyon, Brendan Walsh, Darren Bourke, Will Arrighi, Liam Adelt, Matt Miller, Ryan Bray, Dan Adelt, Ben Brown, Jack Sanmugarasa, Les Smith, Jeffrey Keena. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/d7afa9a1-d5af-40de-aa3e-35e1ccb542ae.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg