news, latest-news,

North Coast Bulldogs aren't feeling any added pressure ahead of their Laurie Daley Cup semi-final clash with Macarthur this weekend. The Bulldogs have clocked up the kilometres with three-straight away games bookended by home fixtures so far this campaign. They're on the road again when they head to Shellharbour to tackle the Tigers, but coach Matt Freebairn is confident his team won't be content just to make the finals. "We're all grateful to be in the position we are so I don't think there's any contentment whatsoever in the side and everyone knows why we're there but there's hard work still to be done," he said. They cruised into the post-season with a comfortable 36-14 victory over Central Coast at Wauchope on Saturday. Freebairn issued a challenge to his team last week, stating they wanted to win the competition and so far they've answered the call. He knows they will need to go to another level this weekend, but was confident it wouldn't be a problem. "The only pressure we have is the pressure we put on ourselves," he said. "We were the underdogs coming into the competition and we were the underdogs coming into that game against a very handy Central Coast side. "It's great to finish on top, but there's still two games to go in this competition." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/81fded34-9b18-4eb2-916f-27d63ad770b7.JPG/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg