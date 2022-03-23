featured, sports fields, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Hastings Regional Sporting Complex, Rainbow Beach Sports Fields, Port Macquarie Aquatic Facility, Thrumster Sporting Fields

Four significant sporting infrastructure projects will be up for discussion at a councillor workshop. They are the Hastings Regional Sporting Complex, Rainbow Beach Sports Fields, Thrumster Sporting Fields and Port Macquarie Aquatic Facility. An urgent councillor workshop will go ahead to reconsider priorities for delivery of those four sporting infrastructure projects in the planning stages for the community. Mayor Peta Pinson, who raised the matter at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's March meeting, said the question was how the council managed the current pressures and how the council took advantage of any funding that may become available through upcoming elections. She spoke about the region's changing demographic with schools at bursting capacity, and with children, came a lot of sports. Cr Pinson said the council had these big, expensive projects on the boil and the workshop would be an opportunity to consider the priorities and have those discussions as a new council, because these projects had been promised to the community. The initial stage of the Rainbow Beach Sporting Fields project is earmarked for completion by the winter 2023 sporting season with future stages subject to funding. The Hastings Regional Sporting Complex, planned for the corner of the Oxley Highway and Stoney Creek Road at Wauchope, will cater for existing sporting needs and offer an opportunity to grow future sporting tourism. The council, in April 2021, agreed to pursue progression of the project as a standalone item and seek 100 per cent external funding for construction. The Thrumster Sporting Fields project is in the planning phase, while Macquarie Park is the preferred site for a new aquatic facility and community feedback has been received on the concept design. Cr Nik Lipovac told the March council meeting that all four projects were of equal importance to the Hastings community as their respective venues were spread across the area and they provided different facilities for a variety of sports and recreational activities. "The region, as we know and are well aware, has fallen behind in sporting infrastructure projects, and with the population growing at a faster than expected rate, I look forward to seeing these projects move from planning to the construction phase," he said. Cr Lipovac said the development of the Hastings Regional Sporting Complex at Wauchope and the building of the new Port Macquarie aquatic centre had been spoken about for the best part of the last two decades. The Thrumster and the Rainbow Beach sporting fields were essential to cater for the substantial growth of these areas, he said. A report is due at the April council meeting to confirm priorities and funding for priority sporting infrastructure projects. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

