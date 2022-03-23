Rotarians on the move for Port Macquarie Base Hospital Patients

news, latest-news,

The Rotary clubs of the Hastings never stand still when it comes to helping others, and now one of them has ensured hospital patients with mobility issues can also keep moving. The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie has donated 10 wheelchairs, two of which are motorised, to Port Macquarie Base Hospital. The chairs are available to patients and visitors wanting to move around the health site but who cannot do so unassisted due to illness or injury. Patient support services manager Melainie Ison said the donation would make a wonderful and practical difference to visitors and patients. "We are very grateful for this practical support," Ms Ison said. "Such generosity is a hallmark of Rotary, but in practical terms it also gives our patients and visitors who experience mobility difficulties the freedom to move around and interact with other people. "We know fundraising has been very difficult over the past two years due to COVID-19 precautions, which makes this donation even more special. "Thank you doesn't seem enough given the collaboration and hard work that took place to bring this project to fruition, but we hope all Rotarians know how much we appreciate their ongoing support." The Rotary Australia Compassionate Grants program also supported the project by matching the Port Macquarie club's contribution, and the wheelchairs are easily identifiable thanks to the Rotary club's badging on the back. The Rotary club's Community Service Director, Phil Perry, who coordinated the donation, said he was most grateful for the support from his club and the Compassionate Grants Program. "This donation was possible thanks to our club's fundraising activities, such as the annual giant book sale and regular book shop at Hamilton Green's Rotary Community Centre," Mr Perry said. "We thank the community for supporting these fundraising activities because it makes donations such as this possible. "Our club looks forward to continuing the strong working relationship Rotary has with the hospital," Mr Perry said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/2d58a662-2de7-44b3-ab51-71b077000184.jpg/r0_210_2711_1742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg