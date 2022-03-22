comment, North Shore, Kendall, Herons Creek, Kew, Wauchope, Telegraph Point, Mayor Peta Pinson, Lake Cathie

Communities at risk of future flood and fire events will be part of a series of ongoing information sessions which start this week. Council is engaging a number of our outlying suburbs and villages - starting with Pappinbarra tonight (Tuesday, March 22) - to talk through how to plan and respond during emergencies. The online session will focus on informing communities about how to prepare for future emergencies, and empower them to create their own Community Emergency Response Plan (CERP). The CERPs will be tailored and targeted to suit each individual community, and will enable locals to plan prior to, and respond during, an emergency. The initiative has been developed by council's Community Recovery team following a review of recent natural disaster events which significantly impacted our LGA. The sessions aim to provide communities with an overview of our flood recovery works, our role in supporting local communities, and resources for community members to develop their own CERP. Register to attend an online information sessions at: haveyoursay.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/community-emergency-response-plans. Sessions start at 5.30pm and run for one hour. The list of locations is: MARCH - Tuesday 22, Pappinbarra; Tuesday 24, North Shore; Tuesday 29, Comboyne - Byabarra; Thursday 31, Kew, Kendal, Herons Creek, Lorne. APRIL - Tuesday 5, Telegraph Point; Thursday 7, Hastings Hinterland; Tuesday 26, Wauchope; Thursday 28, Beechwood, Pembrooke. MAY - Tuesday 3, Rollands Plains; Thursday 5, Camden Haven; Tuesday 10, Lake Cathie.

