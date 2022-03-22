GP training program brings more doctors to Port Macquarie

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Over 20 trainee GPs are starting their specialist training terms in Port Macquarie, an increase over recent years. Each of the 23 already qualified doctors is undertaking their three-to-four years community-based training on the Australian General Practice Training program with local training provider GP Synergy, and work under the supervision of an accredited local GP. One of the GP trainees Dr Thompson Do is in his second term at Greenmeadows Medical with Dr Jeremy O'Connor, and he is loving the lifestyle that Port Macquarie offers. "I'm originally from Vancouver Canada and came to Sydney in 2015 to study medicine," Dr Do said. "Since then, I have met my wife who is also a GP registrar, gotten a dog and bought a house to settle down here in Port Macquarie. "I knew I wanted to be a GP as I found I was interested in a lot of subjects, and the breadth of illness and patient types in general practice really fit with what I was looking for. "I'm enjoying the independence to manage my own patients with a supervisor one phone call away, always happy to help. "It has been amazing so far, Port Macquarie has been very welcoming, and GP Synergy has been very supportive." GP Synergy CEO Cameron Wilson said the local community plays an important role in helping doctors settle in and form personal networks. "GP registrars contribute significantly to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Port Macquarie," Mr Wilson said. "A full-time doctor training in the North Coast region will undertake on average more than 2200 consultations over a six-month period. "Our local education teams are pleased that the consistent feedback we receive is that the registrars find rural and regional training a rich and rewarding learning environment. "Receiving a first-class training experience is critical, as is ensuring doctors and their families, are well-supported and nurtured by the local community." There are currently 200 GP registrars training throughout the North Coast.

