Mansfield Estate Eco Retreat is hosting a Sober Sunday event on Sunday, March 27, to embrace the new non-alcoholic drinking trend that's consuming the nation. The sold out event will be held at Mansfield Estate where the community will enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with live music, street-food-style catering and a selection of alcohol free drinks to sip and savour. Paul and Helen Mansfield said the event will be a great opportunity for people to visit the estate and explore a range of new alcohol free drinks. "There's a growing movement for alcohol free choices that have a great taste. Sober months and healthier lifestyles are gaining popularity," Mr Mansfield said. "As an eco retreat with a focus on health, wellness and family nature escapes, we're keen to tap into health orientated brands. "We're thrilled to open Mansfield Estate to the community and have a great selection of alcohol free brands to showcase." More than 200 tickets have been sold for the event, with some people missing out due to the high demand. Mr Mansfield said he is hoping Sober Sunday will become a regular event at the venue. With the free entry event already sold out, the public demand looks promising. Mr Mansfield said he is happy that the The Wagon Lifestyle, a non-alcoholic beverage business in Port Macquarie, will be partnering with them to showcase a range of alcohol free drinks. Owner Lauren Howard is excited to join the estate for the event. "The Wagon community is excited to see more alcohol free events in the region. Since we launched the business last year, we've been overwhelmed by the support," Ms Howard said. "There's lots of sober curious people looking for alcohol free events, weddings and venues. We can't wait to attend Sober Sunday at this beautiful venue." Helen Mansfield said it's also great that the Sober Sunday event falls on Neighbour Day, an Aussie day to meet your neighbours, reduce isolation and connect with the community. "The theme for Neighbour Day is 'connecting communities' and we're celebrating with a Sober Sunday," Mrs Mansfield said "It's a fun day out for the whole family and a great opportunity to see our venue come to life with music, street food and kids activities."

