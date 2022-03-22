news, latest-news, know your producer festival, twotriplefour, festival, event

The Port Macquarie-Hastings community came together on Sunday, March 20, to celebrate local businesses in the area at the Know Your Producer Festival. Port Macquarie restaurant Twotriplefour hosted the festival at Cassegrain Wines with the hope of bringing the community and local businesses back together after a tumultuous two years. Producers came from all over the region to join in on the fun and reintroduce themselves to the community after COVID-19 and the 2021 floods crisis forced most businesses to close down. A large crowd showed up at 10am as the producers got ready to showcase their products to the community. Peter Cutcliffe, one of the owners of Twotriplefour, said the event was a huge success and about 3000 people turned up to the festival. "It was incredible. We had the shuttle bus running for six hours, and it just didn't stop," he said. "There were that many people that our produce partners were starting to run out of their stock by 2pm. "I think the massive turnout showed that we are on to a good thing, and that the community is ready to get back out and about again." The event featured a range of markets, food trucks and craft beer breweries to spotlight local businesses in the area. There were also entertainment events for the families, including live music, horse riding, hourly reptile shows, face painting and more "It was honestly just amazing to see that many people come together and support local businesses." Mr Cutcliffe said all the local producers were overwhelmed with the community's support, including Maria River Distillery who had one of their best market days ever. "Every single producer that we spoke to said they had really consistent sales throughout the day," he said. "We were watching people walk out with bags filled to the brim all day." Mr Cutcliffe said they are hoping to make this a regular event after the success of the festival. "The whole day just had a great atmosphere," he said. "Everywhere you looked, people were dancing to the music, kids were having a ball on the jumping castle and lines were 50 people long at every store. "It was just insane to see that many people having a good time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/e15ec9e6-5a47-43fb-856b-1884f1286cd0.jpg/r0_82_512_371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg