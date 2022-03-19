news, latest-news,

Every dog has its day and unfortunately for North Coast under-16s, today wasn't their day following a 16-all draw with Central Coast Roosters at Wauchope. Hooker Jack Alchin slotted a sideline conversion after the siren to level the scores, but it wasn't enough to send the Bulldogs into the semi-finals of the Andrew Johns Cup. The top two from the southern and northern conferences progress to the finals with Northern Rivers and Newcastle to now battle it out for the second and final spot on Sunday. Central Coast's better points differential puts an end to the Bulldogs' season. North Coast coach Peter Woods said it was a bittersweet result after the effort his side had put in to rally back from a 16-4 deficit midway through the second half. "I didn't show the boys how gutted I am, (because) I'm more disappointed for them and I thought they had done enough to warrant a semi-final berth," he said. "Unfortunately the rugby league Gods weren't on our side today." The Bulldogs scored first through centre Brayden Laing in the first 90 seconds before they hardly saw the ball for a 20-minute period. They then finished the game with a wet sail and without fullback Zailan Campbell-Cook after he limped off with a knee injury when they trailed by two converted tries with 10 minutes remaining. COVID disruptions again reared their head which threw Woods' gameplan out the window. "They've overcome adversity all the way through the competition; battling injury and positive COVID cases - I received a phone call at 6.30 this morning saying one of the boys had COVID," he said. "It's a little bit bittersweet. I was absolutely stoked for Jack to plant (the conversion) from the sideline, but we move on, we learn from that and see what happens next season."

