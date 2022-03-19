news, latest-news,

Hastings Valley netballers returned to the court on March 19 with high hopes of a season unaffected by the pandemic. More than 100 teams across all age divisions played round one fixtures with Port Combined one of the most well-represented clubs, featuring 31 teams. Wauchope, Camden Haven, Port Combined, Port Panthers and Saints netball clubs were all in action during the first matches of the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/557ed5d7-11b6-46bf-bc23-97ca516f6f18.JPG/r0_66_2784_1639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg