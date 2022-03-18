news, latest-news, koala conservation, koala, guula barayn

Guula Barayn means 'koala day' in the Gathang language, the language of the Birpai people on whose land we walk and share. The Port Macquarie-Hastings community gathered today (March 18) at the Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council to talk about ecological approaches to koala conservation. The event started with a ceremony to showcase eight Aboriginal dance groups from the Birrbay, Warrimay, Dhanggati and Gumbaynggirr Nations. It was the first time that the groups have gathered to dance for the koala in Port Macquarie. Birpai Elder Aunty Rhonda Radley said it was a very special day to have the community come together and honour Country. "Today was about honouring Country and singing up Country, singing up Guula. It's that spiritual aspect of our culture, that we have an obligation to look after Country, not just in a physical way, but also in a spiritual way," she said. "Us all coming together, that's what it's all about. "It's also about supporting each other, growing our culture and our children, becoming strong in our identity, strong in our culture and strong in our connection to Mother Earth." Chairperson of Koala Conservation Australia Sue Ashton spoke about the significance of koala conservation, especially now that they are an endangered species. "I think now that the koala is endangered, people are becoming a lot more concerned because they are starting to realise that if we don't do something, we will lose them completely," she said. "Events like this put a spotlight on the community's care for the koala and the diversity of people that care as we see people across all nations and communities coming together to do something." The event had a bush art gallery featuring artwork from local Aboriginal artists, as well as artwork from students from The Nature School. The community also enjoyed eco craft, face painting, weaving and bush tucker tours. Schools from across the region joined the public to enjoy the morning ceremony, have lunch and hear from the guest speakers at the event. "It's been a really good turnout, and it's so important to see the school kids come because they're the future, it's not just people like myself, the other koala hospital people and the Elders, it's also about the young ones coming through," Mrs Ashton. As koalas are now endangered, Mrs Ashton said the community can do small things to help the ones in the area. "We lost thousands and thousands of koalas in the bushfires. Because koalas breed really slowly, it's going to take a while to rebuild the population, so it's really important for the community to help in any way they can," she said. "You can do some really basic things to help them. Something as simple as locking your dog or cat up at night is a huge help because a dog attack results in about a 70 per cent mortality in koalas." "Slowing down when you see wildlife signs on the road is also important, so you can have time to stop if they run across the road. Wildlife don't look left or right, they just run, so if you have time to stop, it will help."

