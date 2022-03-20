newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mid North Coast football tragics can dare to dream about future visits from English Premier League football giants Liverpool FC. After all, every Reds fan knows you never walk alone. It comes after Football Mid North Coast announced a partnership between Sydney's Liverpool Football Club International Academy which will support player and coach development. While the partnership will focus on Taree and Tuncurry in 2022, FMNC general manager Bruce Potter said there were plans to extend the program's reach as far north as South West Rocks. "This is a great opportunity for players and coaches from the Mid North Coast to have the Liverpool football experience," Mr Potter said. "We want to establish (the program) in the south, but the idea is to set the system up first with the eventual idea to expand north to Lake Cathie, Port Macquarie, South West Rocks ... wherever there are numbers of people interested. "This is a program I want people to get excited about." Mr Potter said football was a world game and there was no better way of showcasing that than being involved with arguably the world's most well-known sporting brand. "Better people do truly make better players and we can't wait to share this approach with players in the Mid North Coast region," Mr Potter said. Read more: Lance Fletcher takes the reins at Football Mid North Coast The proposed LFC programs, to commence in May 2022, will be structured to support local club training and underpin Football Mid North Coast National Premier League. FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said having a high-profile organisation represented in the area will also raise the profile of football locally. "Liverpool has a rich history in the English Premier League and there are many local fans," he said. "It was and will remain my goal to encourage all programs that will increase players playing our wonderful game." Read more: Women's premier league for Football Mid North Coast clubs a possibility LFC International Academy general manager, Scott Collis said the Liverpool FC International Academy operates in 30 different locations around the world and engages with around 40,000 players each year. "We hope to commence programs in Taree and Tuncurry in May where local boys and girls, of all ability levels will benefit from a highly professional program which encourages them to get active and improve their football skills," he said. "It will also develop life skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership." The club's first Sydney program was launched in 2021.

