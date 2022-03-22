newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, roads, road network, Adam Roberts, Lorne Road, orbital road

The council will investigate and fast-track planning for road priority options to assist with traffic management, flood mitigation, upgrades and potential new routes. Deputy mayor Adam Roberts raised the road network matter at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's meeting on Thursday, March 17. The council noted the priority need to proactively plan for, resource and deliver roads of strategic importance across the local government area. The Port Macquarie orbital road proposal is no longer in the mix. The council will investigate options for a north-south road and footpath link, between the Innes Peninsula link road and Hastings River Drive, that does not significantly impact homes or businesses. The investigation and fast-tracking of planning for road priority options will cover, but not be limited to, Wrights Road, Highfields Circuit, Koala Street, College Rise, Thrumster Street, Fernbank Creek Road, Lake Road, Boundary Street and the education precinct surrounding Charles Sturt University and St Columba Anglican School. Cr Roberts said roads were the most strategically important item the council could work on going forward. He acknowledged the work of staff on road network planning and that the council had consulted with the state and federal governments. "If anything, this [motion] is about making it a priority and signalling to our community that roads are the highest priority for our council," he said. Cr Roberts also noted the state government's road projects and planning. The federal government has made a $5 million contribution towards the Lorne Road sealing project. The entire project to seal the unsealed section of Lorne Road is estimated to cost in excess of $35 million. The council will consider, through the 2022-2023 Operational Plan preparation, the allocation of $5 million towards progressing the upgrade project to seal the unsealed section of Lorne Road, and continue to proactively seek funding support for the upgrade from the state and federal governments. The council will also consider, as part of the 2022-2023 Operational Plan, a significant increase in funding for road maintenance, resealing, rural road grading/resheeting and stabilisation and upgrades, including emergency funding to support a timely response to maintaining roads after storms. Mayor Peta Pinson said the council brought the plight of the more regional roads to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway during a recent meeting in Sydney. She assured the community that while the council was highly focused on roads of strategic importance and significance for our region as a whole, it was also heavily focused on roads of significant importance to our community in our more rural areas. Cr Pinson spoke about council's membership of Regional Cities NSW as well as funding secured through the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation for fixing country bridges. "This council is a council that will be focused on infrastructure delivery," she said. Cr Rachel Sheppard put forward an amendment to defer consideration of the road network matter to April after the March 21 councillor road network workshop. The amendment was lost. Council director Dan Bylsma, in response to a question from Cr Lisa Intemann, said the purpose of the workshop was about the planning approach undertaken to date, the work done in getting some of those options on the table but also hearing from the newly elected body around its priorities and how they tied into the overall masterplan. An amendment raised by Cr Lauren Edwards also failed to get across the line. The original motion was carried seven votes to two. The council considers road network planning, corridor preservation, associated footpath and cycleways funding and roads delivery a highest-level priority for budget allocations in this term. It agreed to continue to work in partnership with the state government in advocating for fast-tracked responses and practical delivery of the Wrights Road to Lake Road upgrade, Houston Mitchell Drive overpass and King Creek Road intersection upgrade.

