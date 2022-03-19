newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Wauchope Neighbourhood Centre's search for a new permanent home continues as they set up shop at the Wauchope Indoor Stadium. The support service moved from their Waugh Street rented headquarters to 96 Cameron Street last month after the building was put up for sale in June last year. Almost all of the services the centre offers are now being run from the indoor stadium and the Wauchope Library. Coordinator of Wauchope Neighbourhood Centre Kate Harris said the main focus during the move was ensuring services were up and running as soon as possible. "Our Food Connect program is really important and we made sure it continued during the week that we moved. The need for food support is increasing and we wanted to make sure the community is getting what they need," she said. "We are still seeing a high number of people seeking assistance for access to food and legal services. "The homeless population also still needs that support." The Wauchope Indoor Stadium will be the Neighbourhood Centre's home for the time being as they continue their search for a more suitable location. "It is a smaller space than we're used to and with the needs increasing, it can mean that it's difficult to keep up with the demand," Ms Harris said. "Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been great letting us have this space to work from, but we would like something more central and bigger for our permanent home." Ms Harris said the needs of the community are getting greater. "The ice problem is really quite bad and this has meant the homeless population has increased. We're also seeing more domestic violence cases as well." The plan for the centre is to continue to support the community while looking for their new home. "We are able to stay here for the next 12 months and hopefully during that time we will find somewhere to go," Ms Harris said. "We're just happy we're able to continue our services and have a place for the community to come to. "We do encourage anyone to reach out to us if they're struggling and we will help as best we can." To find out more about the Wauchope Neighbourhood Centre's services. Visit their website here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/f474ed93-b0dc-4264-b07c-9c542bbe4c83.jpg/r0_413_4032_2691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg