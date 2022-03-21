newsletters, editors-pick-list, boardroom lunch, John Dee, Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce, Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association

A social entrepreneur, philanthropist, campaigner and advocate for the small to medium business sectors will be the guest speaker at a Boardroom Lunch on March 30. Jon Dee is an award-winning social entrepreneur, broadcaster and campaigner who has brought about significant social and environmental change. He's also a strong advocate for the bottom line benefits of sustainable business. He is probably best known for co-founding Planet Ark with his friend Pat Cash in 1991. He also founded the charities DoSomething and international charity Rock Aid Armenia. Together with Olivia Newton-John, he founded National Tree Day and the international One Tree Per Child initiative. Some of Mr Dee's initiatives have become role models for international change. He started the successful lobbying campaign for Australia's three year phase-out of incandescent light globes - a move that has since been copied by other countries. Mr Dee has also hosted Smart Money, a live prime time weekly TV program on Sky News Business Channel. The program shows businesses how to improve the efficiency, sustainability and profitability of their operations. In addition to anchoring the show, Mr Dee is also the writer and executive producer of Smart Money. The Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce and Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association are excited to have partnered to bring Mr Dee to town. This is a rare opportunity to hear from an internationally experienced leader in his field. Mr Dee will discuss how to integrate sustainability and environmental protection for small business, how he defines "sustainability" from a business perspective and why should this be important to business and what opportunities he sees in our region for small business, leveraging off environmental issues and sustainability and advice on how to assist you implement these ideas in your business, among other things. Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce president Alex Glen-Holmes said they were most fortunate to be able to host such a dynamic and exceptional speaker for this event. "This is a rare opportunity and one not to be missed," she said. "We are delighted to be partnering with Greater Port Macquarie Tourism to enable such an educated and high calibre presenter to educate and inspire members of our local community." The Boardroom Lunch is at Port Macquarie's Mercure Centro Hotel on March 30 from midday to 2pm. Tickets cost $80 each. Tickets include a complimentary drink on arrival, a two course meal, networking opportunities and the chance to hear from one of the nation's most dynamic presenters. Go to the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce website to purchase tickets and find further information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/576a4a4b-edcf-4bc1-b3ed-75ed0f5d36bc.jpg/r0_28_447_281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg