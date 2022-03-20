newsletters, editors-pick-list, poem, poets, Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard, Mid North Coast Writers' Centre

The Mid North Coast Writers' Centre has partnered with Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard to host a Poetry in the Vines event. The event officially kicks off in April 2022, but poets in the region and beyond are invited to the practice session on Sunday, March 27, at 12pm. The events, held on the fourth Sunday of the month, offer poets in the region a stage to share their love of the artform. President of the Mid North Coast Writers' Centre Wendy Haynes helped organise the event with poetry coordinator John Walker to invite the community to come together, have a picnic and share a range of poems with each other. "It's a way to bring the community back together using an artform that's not really heard of often in the public," she said. "We just thought it would be a great way to put a spotlight on this artform, whether it's bush poetry, performance poetry, prose or rhyming poetry, it doesn't matter what level of poet you are, everyone is welcome." "It will be a fun event amongst the vines, everyone can come and have a glass of wine, bring a picnic and share some poems." "We encourage poets to come, but people visiting the area are also welcome, or locals wanting to connect with poetry and this form of art." Mr Walker said he is excited for the event as it offers a way to connect to other people in the community through the power of words. "I bought a house in Bonny Hills three years ago, just in time to see the last few meetings of the Port Macquarie bush poets before the pandemic," he said. "They haven't managed to get together again, so I started looking around for other options, and then I thought I could create a new event for the community, and what better place than at a winery. "I got an instant positive reply from Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard, they are very happy to have the events held there, and it will be very fitting for bush poetry." Mr Walker said he is hoping to hold competitions and poetry slams in future events to offer Port Macquarie and the Mid North Coast people a place to express themselves in a friendly environment. "It will just be a great way to bring the community back together and see what our our region has to offer," he said. The regular events will be held on April 24, May 29, 26 June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, October 23 and November 27 at Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard. If you, or someone you know is interested in the event, contact John Walker on 0417 489 281 or email john.walker@ozemail.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/867422c2-a520-4a03-98b8-746c7e999ad2.JPG/r2_71_698_464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg