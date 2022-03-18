news, latest-news,

Nearing 84-year-old Port Macquarie trainer Glen Hodge could have his first winner since coming out of retirement to help his grandson Matthew McCudden with Capri Lane at Manning Valley Race Club's extra meeting due to the big wet at Taree on Monday. McCudden has left the five-year-old gelding in the capable hands of Hodge, who in his heyday had 100 winners one season, as he is learning more about training with the Peter and Paul Snowden stable in Sydney. Capri Lane has only had two starts for Hodge but he was enthused with its last run and believes it could run a good race in the AJ Civil Projects Open Handicap over 1600m. "It is a speedy horse and its run last start (5th to Taree's Vicky's One over 1600m at Port on March 10) was good. "The small field should suit and the claim of Bailey Wheeler will help,"he said. Most of the form in the race is behind Vicky's One which was unlucky in the local qualifier for the Country Championships on February 20. Hardest to beat could be Taree four-year-old mare Chase My Crown,trained by Joel and Wayne Wilkes,it being 1.35 lengths away when fifth to Swamp Nation in the $150,000 Country Champs Qualifier at Taree. Its only two wins have been at Taree and one of them has been at the distance of Monday's race. Chase My Crown has been readied for this race with a second in a barrier trial over 1000m at Port on March 10. Port trainer Tas Morton is bullish about the chances of his six-year-old gelding Acoustix which was fourth in Vicky's One's race. "They went a bit hard early and my horse was worn out at the end,"Morton said. "Its last win was in the Christmas Cup over 1410m at Lismore on December 17 and since has been coming to hand nicely. "I hope jockey Digger McLellan can have a nice sit behind the leader. "One of Acoustix's wins was over 1600m in the Provincial Cup at Wyong so he has no problem with the distance and he has raced well in all types of going,"he added. And there is nothing wrong with the consistent form of six-year-old gelding Flying Mojo,trained at Port by Neil Godbolt, which was second to Vicky's One and has won three times at the track and distance. The gelding will be aided by the in-form jockey Mikayla Weir.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/e682177a-2f05-4c69-9fd5-8cce1cd6ae5a.jpg/r0_50_1023_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg