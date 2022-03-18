news, latest-news,

Anything less than a victory on Saturday at Wauchope will take North Coast's involvement in the 2022 Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) and Laurie Daley Cup (under-18) semi-finals out of their hands. There's little margin for error. Standing between the Bulldogs and a berth in the post-season is an impressive Central Coast Roosters side who currently sit in first position (under-18s) and fifth position (under-16s) on the competition ladder. Under-18 coach Matt Freebairn has drawn comparisons between what happens on the football field to what happens in everyday life. And so far he's been so impressed with what his side has delivered where they are daring to dream of success in the Laurie Daley Cup. "We truly believe we can win the Laurie Daley Cup; that's what we started in October and that's what we've been training towards every week," he said. "Self-belief is a very powerful thing, isn't it." The Bulldogs are so far undefeated in four starts in the 2022 competition, but it has been their ability to fight back into the contest that has impressed him the most. But their rugby league campaign has also required some life lessons to be learned. "When your back is up against the wall and things aren't going your way, what are you going to do to pull yourself out of it and doesn't that draw comparisons to life," Freebairn said. "That's what we're trying to get across to them. Mistakes will happen in life and if you can pull yourself out of it, there will always be a positive outcome and that's the way we play our footy. "We're not just trying to help them with their footy, we're trying to teach them lessons in life too." The Bulldogs host ladder-leading Central Coast at Wauchope on Saturday with the winner set to take top spot on the ladder ahead of the semi-finals. Such is the closeness of the competition, a loss could see the Bulldogs fall out of the top four sides in the competition which would see a semi-final berth slip away. "If we win we're going to be the top and we only ever got into this to be the top, never to be anything else," Freebairn said. North Coast under-16 coach Peter Woods will no doubt be buoyed by their 26-16 last-start win over a previously undefeated Illawarra South Coast Dragons in Newcastle on March 13. They know what they're capable of. "The boys have performed under so much adversity so far this season," Woods said. "We didn't get a captain's run on the Friday so we went in with only one mediocre training session under our belt and the boys played a near-perfect game against the benchmark of the competition." Central Coast have already qualified for the finals. The top two teams from the northern and southern half of the competitions qualify, which could work in the Bulldogs favour. North Coast must win, but the result of the other catch-up fixture between Newcastle and Northern Rivers will determine who joins the Roosters in the finals. "There's no lose option this weekend; if we win and Newcastle beat Northern Rivers then we go through, but if the Northern Rivers win and we win, it'll come down to for and against," Woods said.

