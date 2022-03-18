newsletters, editors-pick-list, Brigadoon Holiday Park, North Haven, March 2021 floods, Make a Difference, The Great Australian Dream, Make-A-Wish Australia

Brigadoon Holiday Park will mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating floods with a special event on Saturday [March 19]. There was an outpouring of support after the floods 12 months ago left a trail of destruction at the North Haven park, and while some flood-related work remains, the anniversary event is focused on giving back. Brigadoon Holiday Park manager Claire Stevenson said they wanted to continue to bring some positivity into the park for the anniversary. Aussie Battlers will run a raffle during the one-year anniversary event. Non-profit organisation Make a Difference will have refreshments available from 3pm, and provide an early barbecue dinner from 5pm, before musician Hayden Ashton entertains in a campfire session from 6pm. Mr Ashton, who launched The Real Australian Dream, will perform classic songs in a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Australia. Mr Ashton is on a national tour raising money for the charity which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. He left the corporate world behind to travel the country with his fiancee Amber in early 2021. They headed out with a box trailer and second-hand camping gear, then upgraded to a caravan. The couple welcomed daughter Freya into the world while on their travels and continued to make memories on the road. The Real Australian Dream social media presence was created to inspire others with positive energy. "I was going through a transition from money being the most important commodity to time being the most important commodity," he said. Mr Ashton decided to harness his musical talent to raise money for charity. Make-A-Wish Australia, which has granted more than 10,000 unforgettable wishes across Australia, was the right fit. The musician is on a 50-show national tour playing in caravan parks and camping grounds in support of Make-A-Wish Australia. The fundraising tally sits at between $2500 and $3000 after only a fortnight with an ultimate goal of $50,000. Brigadoon Holiday Park is asking for a minimum gold coin donation from those at the event with all the donations collected in support of Make-A-Wish Australia. People can also donate through The Great Australian Dream website to the campfire sessions tour for Make-A-Wish Australia. Mr Ashton will also present a campfire session at Dunbogan Caravan Park on Friday [March 18] from 5pm. Mrs Stevenson acknowledged it had been a difficult year for everyone, but rather than commiserate, they wanted to have some good vibes flowing at the anniversary event. She said the flood aftermath continued 12 months on but people were healing. Mrs Stevenson said the natural disaster brought people together and the support from the community and further afield had been amazing. She said they were also thinking of those impacted by the latest floods.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/6d54b238-4694-4444-8343-fb65f057cca0.jpeg/r326_541_1440_1170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg