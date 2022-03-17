newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A significant upgrade to Port Macquarie Airport is a step closer with tenders now open for the construction of a new parallel taxiway and pavement renewal works. Identified as a key infrastructure upgrade in the Port Macquarie Airport Master Plan 2010, council has been working through the planning and detailed design pre-construction phase of the project since 2017 to deliver a new Code A (light aircraft) parallel taxiway to runway. The construction of the taxiway and the renewal of the existing general aviation (GA) taxiway and apron pavements, will enhance the safety, access and operational efficiency of the airport. The project is supported by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), which has recommended the provision of a parallel taxiway through its airspace review process. Council's group manager commercial and business services, Ashley Grummitt, said it is hoped that following the appointment of a successful contractor, work will commence on the upgrades in July 2022. "In 2017, council awarded a tender for the planning and design of a parallel taxiway at Port Macquarie Airport," he said. "The project was identified as a key component of the ongoing development of the airport as set out in the Airport Master Plan. Now that the planning and design is complete, council is poised to start work on construction of the taxiway, which will reduce runway occupancy times for light aircraft when taxiing prior to take-off and following landing. "For the time being, larger passenger aircraft operated by the airlines will continue to taxi to and from the terminal building on the runway with future stages planned to ultimately cater for all aircraft as the airport continues to develop to support our rapidly growing Port Macquarie-Hastings region." The parallel taxiway project is 50 per cent funded by the Australian Government under the Regional Airports Program Round 1 Grant, with additional funding contributed by council from the Airport Reserve.

