Ranuncula on the rise for Port Macquarie on Friday

The son of Exosphere landed his third victory at Dubbo in December before being spelled following a creditable seventh in Highway company behind Anethole at Randwick three weeks later. The Stephen Jones trained gelding resumed for victory over Kinjina at Tamworth in early February with a strong third behind Witness Collector at Dubbo a fortnight ago providing a great preparation of the Port assignment. Jones is enjoying a great run of training success around the provincial and country tracks in recent times and the backing of executive chairman of Harvey Norman Holdings and thoroughbred owner and breeder, Gerry Harvey, is certainly paying dividends for the team. It is also significant that Bailey Wheeler has been engaged to partner Ranuncula for the race with the promising young rider enjoying a stellar commencement to his riding career. With the form line around Anethole, who is the leading representative for the Hunter North-West District in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 2, there are plenty of positives around the chances of Ranuncula in the Port event. The task will not be easy as Apalala has been racing with great consistency for the Sally Taylor stable following a victory at Taree and placings over the past three months while Memphis Squaw and Ciao Uno represent distinct dangers. Whatever I Say deserves to break his maiden status in the second event with the Paul Shailer trained gelding putting the writing on the wall following a sound second behind Mister Ripley last week while Our Kiwi Princess is well placed in the following race. The daughter of Shooting to Win has two solid barrier trials under her belt in preparation for the event and is set to continue the successful month enjoyed by the John Sprague stable following wins by Patriot, Crowned Empress and Wannawinwin. Holy Tycoon provides strong credentials in the Nationwide Property Brokers Handicap following recent wins and it might be wise to dismiss the chestnut filly's recent performance at Newcastle in assessing her chances. Despite the torrential rain over the past few weeks, the course proper provided a remarkable racing surface for the meeting conducted last Thursday and will continue to give all competitors every chance for success.

