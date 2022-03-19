Scholarships for early childcare educators provides a boost for the sector

news, latest-news,

A record number of scholarships have been awarded to early childhood educators in NSW to boost the availability, accessibility, and quality of early learning and care. More than 100 budding educators from across the state including Port Macquarie will receive up to $20,000 each to support their study of a Bachelor-level Early Childhood Teaching qualification from 2022. The scholarship program is part of the NSW Government's commitment to increase the number of early childhood teachers working in the sector in NSW. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams encouraged other childhood educators to apply for the next round of scholarships. "These scholarships are specifically for early childhood educators working in regional, rural and remote areas, outside of the big cities," she said. "We want our local educators to have the best qualifications, so I congratulate Rebecca Corner and strongly encourage local people to consider applying for this valuable assistance for their studies in 2023." Rebecca Corner has received a NSW State Government Early Childhood Education Scholarship to complete her four-year equivalent teaching degree. A full-time educator at Discovery Early Education & Care Centre at Thrumster, Rebecca is looking forward to undertaking her Degree Teaching qualification and the scholarship will enable her to keep working during her studies. Rebecca said that she had a desire to further her education and that the scholarship from the State Government relieves any financial pressures and allowed her to concentrate on her studies. "I have a strong desire to educate myself on the latest ideas and practices and I want to be able to bring those skills to a regional area like Port Macquarie," she said. Director of Discovery Early Education & Care Centre, Kerrie Rowlandson added that she is happy for Rebecca and will support her in the journey to becoming an Early Childhood Teacher. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said it's important to provide support for the early childcare sector. "Quality early childhood education is incredibly important and having access to qualified teachers is an essential element for our services, communities and especially our youngest learners," Ms Mitchell said. "We know the past two years have been challenging for the Early Childhood Education sector, so it's important we are providing support to build a highly qualified and sustainable workforce. "This year, we have a record 114 scholars, including 25 Aboriginal scholars who will help nurture and celebrate First Nations perspectives and culture in early childhood education across the state." The scholarships are designed to meet the needs of children and families, including those from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those living in regional and remote locations, and those working with children with disability and additional needs. "We had so many quality applicants this year, with many already working in community preschools and long day care services. It's great to be able to support these applicants to upgrade their qualifications to a four-year bachelor degree in early childhood teaching," Ms Mitchell said. "Scholarship recipients will deepen their understanding of early childhood environments, and gain additional skills and capabilities. "I congratulate the scholars on their commitment to education and I wish them every success in their studies and future careers as qualified early childhood teachers." Further details about the scholarships are available on the department's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/7cab4ff9-37c0-4380-b930-64a522beaf91.jpg/r0_323_4032_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg