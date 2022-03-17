newsletters, editors-pick-list, PCYC, mental health, Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus, StarJump Challenge

Students from Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus have taken part in PCYC's StarJump Challenge to raise money for their youth mental health resilience program. The school's head teacher of wellbeing Kim Burton helped organise the event with the hope of raising awareness and funds for PCYC's GRIT (Growth-Mindset Resilience Intervention for Teenagers) program. It was also a day to celebrate the school's partnership with PCYC as construction gets underway for the new shared use multi-sports facility at the campus. "Today is a special day to celebrate our partnership with PCYC and help them with their fundraising for the youth mental health program," she said. "It's a really exciting partnership between education and PCYC, we are going to be the first school to have a PCYC facility on site which will give us huge opportunities to connect our students to all the great things PCYC has to offer." The day started with a big breakfast for the staff and students before the school joined in on a state-wide initiative to star jump throughout the day to raise money and awareness for PCYC's new mental health program for young people. The GRIT program aims to build mental resilience among young people in an effort to improve the youth's overall health and wellbeing. Head of youth resilience and social impact for NSW Justine Russel said PCYC's new program came from numerous state-wide consultations with young people around where the gaps are in terms of what young people are needing and the programs that are available. "Through those consultations came the need for some practical strategies for mental health and resilience, so young people can build those proactive abilities to be able to pivot when things get tough," she said. "We started the consultation before the pandemic, so it's been really interesting to continue that throughout lockdown. "We've seen that there is more of a need now for the program because there's a lot of anxiety around young people in terms of trying new things and getting back into the community." Deputy principal Geoff Duck said the partnership between PCYC and the school will have a significant impact for the school community's overall health and wellbeing. "Really, it's about being able to improve the health outcomes for our students," he said. "We know that there is a strong link between physical health and mental health, so the partnership with PCYC will help foster that link for the students." School captain Jorjabelle Munday said the day has been a great way to motivate students to exercise, and it's also been great to start those conversations about mental health. "It's been a pretty good day, a pretty sweaty day as well," she said. "It's also been good to see how the day has brought the topic of mental health into conversations. "I was just talking to a bunch of seniors about how it's extremely important to talk about mental health, especially with the stress students are under these days. "It's also been a fun way to connect with PCYC and talk to them about their programs."

