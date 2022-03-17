newsletters, editors-pick-list, Wauchope Business Expo, 2022, Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Small Business Month, Lisa McPherson

Wauchope businesses will be showcased during an expo to celebrate NSW Small Business Month. The Wauchope Business Expo will bring businesses together, raise awareness about the business community and the positive impacts of supporting local in a night of networking and promotion. It is all part of NSW Small Business Month with its theme of rebuild, recharge and renew to support businesses, help them find new opportunities and prosper. The expo has been well attended in the past before a hiatus due to the pandemic. Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry project officer Lisa McPherson said it was exciting to bring the event back and help businesses reconnect. She said comedian and guest emcee Joel Ozborn would bring a lot of energy and lead conversation in interviews with some of the business representatives. "With the new businesses coming through, there are stories we haven't heard before," Miss McPherson said. "It will be a kind of discovery evening as well." Miss McPherson said the expo was also an opportunity for businesses to network and look at collaboration opportunities. The Wauchope Business Expo is on Monday [March 21] from 6pm at Wauchope RSL Club. People are encouraged to register on a link on the Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry website. Businesses can also book a promotional table or display their materials on a shared promotional table. The local economic recovery project is jointly funded by the federal and state governments under the disaster recovery funding arrangements. Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also teaming up with the Wauchope Farmers' Market to put a focus on agribusinesses during the Saturday, March 26 market at Wauchope Showground. Farmers and agribusinesses will give short talks, and veterinarian and television personality Dr Harry Cooper will make a guest appearance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/926d06ad-b372-4857-9c31-dba74fd98432.jpg/r631_202_1815_871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg