A near sell-out crowd is set to pack into Regional Stadium on Friday night as Nitro Circus heads to Port Macquarie for the first-ever time. Nitro Circus is an "action sport collective" that features dirtbikes performing stunts along with BASE jumping, scootering and BMX. It hasn't taken long for the area to receive a glowing appraisal from those on the ground helping to set up the show. "We have a lot of US people on the ground and what I've heard from them is [Port Macquarie] feels like Hawaii," Thrill One Sports and Entertainment chief marketing officer Steven Ziff said. "That's my favourite place on earth so I know I'm missing this show, but I can't wait to see it personally one day." Mr Ziff said there was an element of surprise at the level of interest shown from fans on the Mid-North Coast although they always aimed to sell any venue out. "It's always exciting to see a sell-out," he said. "We expect to put on a great show and we hope that everyone wants to come along and see it, but sell-outs are never expected at live events." The CMO admitted when a region threw its support behind a show by voting with their feet it became an area they wanted to return to. Port Macquarie will be no different and while this weekend's show is one of the end runs for this tour, they have already announced a new tour for North America in the upcoming 2022 summer. "A new show called Good, Bad and Rad is ready for production which means there will be an opportunity for us to come back to Australia at some point in the near future and hopefully Port Macquarie will be a part of that tour," Mr Ziff said. "We've always had a really strong and loyal following in NSW and this part of the region is a big part of that." The show didn't proceed without the support of the local community, including Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. "They've been wonderful, wonderful partners to Nitro Circus," Mr Ziff said. "The combination with how we work with the venue and how we work to set up the shows is as important to selling them (out as the people attending). "We couldn't say enough wonderful things about the people of Port Macquarie and we're really excited to entertain them on Friday night."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/8a11a66b-8395-43a3-9120-cc2041fab52e.jpg/r0_276_5000_3101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg