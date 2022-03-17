news, latest-news, Clean Up Australia Day, 2022, Facade Escape Room, Angela Frimberger

Representatives from a Port Macquarie business have done their bit to protect the environment. A team from Facade Escape Room joined Clean Up Australia Day's community-based environmental action with a clean up on Sunday [March 13]. The group of five covered an area which took in the edge of Town Green and the new wharf precinct. Facade Escape Room owner Angela Frimberger said they picked up several bags of rubbish with the bulk of the waste collected from the Plaza Car Park area. An estimated 1000 cigarette butts were picked up. Facade Escape Room staff supervisor Taylor Heath organised the clean up event. "A big part of our philosophy as a business is we are part of a community," Ms Frimberger said. "It is really important to us to be a productive member of that community and to give back and help out. "Being a member of the tourism industry, the presentation of the town is really important." Ms Frimberger said even though the environment wasn't part of Facade Escape Room's core business, the environment was important to the philosophy of the business and their personal philosophy. "It's very important for us to support the natural environment every way we can," she said.

