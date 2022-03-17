newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Frustrated Port Macquarie Touch Football Association president Wayne Prince is pulling out all the stops in a bid to save future NSW State Cup events from being stripped away from Port Macquarie. He has enlisted the help of a groundsman, who works with curator Tom Parker at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in a bid to solve the Tuffins Lane drainage issues. "I'm trying to arrange quotes myself to see what we're up for as far as drainage is concerned, but I've got someone coming up this week to give us a good idea of what we need," Mr Prince said. Early indications are the work which could be done would be worth seven figures. The local touch football association along with the help of St Agnes' Catholic Parish are willing to chip in to fund the works, but they can't do it all by themselves. "It has to go to a committee to decide, but I would imagine provided everyone else is willing to chip in, that we'd certainly do our part," Mr Prince said. Mr Prince believes the drainage issues - which forced the cancellation of this year's junior and senior touch football events without a game being played - should have been addressed a long time ago. Related: Wauchope no guaranteed solution to ongoing NSW State Cup woes Related: Complacent Port Macquarie running the risk of losing State Cup The result, he says, is the possibility the 2022 NSW State Cup scheduled for December and then the 2023 NSW Junior State Cup event next February will be the last in the region. "Whenever the rain rears its ugly head, we're always on a knife's edge as to whether things can go ahead or not," he said. The events bring in a multi-million dollar cash injection to the area which boosts the local economy. "To have these fields in this sort of condition is extremely frustrating and this should have been addressed a long time ago," Mr Prince said. "Even the drainage that is here hasn't had any attention to my knowledge for years. It's full of grass and debris and all sorts of things that stops water from getting out." Mr Prince said he is not happy with the steps Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has previously taken to alleviate the drainage issues at Tuffins Lane. "We're still hoping council will come to the table and have some discussions around it, but I don't know what their plans are," he said. "Certainly we haven't had any indication so far as to any future works being undertaken, but we stand to lose millions and millions and millions of dollars." The Port touch stalwart has been involved with the association for the entire time the State Cup - senior or junior - events have been held in Port Macquarie. It would be devastating to see the event taken elsewhere. "It's been here for 30 years and I've been playing and/or on committees for all of that time so to see it walk to another destination would be absolutely gut-wrenching," he said. "The clock is ticking and the alarm's about to go." Port Macquarie-Hastings Council were contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/0b5b6e0a-2ce6-4bf3-8a1a-217542ee569d.JPG/r0_182_2784_1755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg