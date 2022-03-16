news, latest-news,

You can't challenge people to do something if you're not also willing to do it yourself. That's the belief of Port Macquarie's two race directors Kevin Chilvers (Port Macquarie Running Festival) and Mick Maher (Beach to Brother) who took on the challenge last Sunday of completing the Treble Breakwall Buster. And not only did they complete the torturous half-marathon, 10-kilometre and then five-kilometre runs, it was done for different reasons. Chilvers was out of action on running festival race day on March 5 and 6 while Maher was in COVID isolation after his wife tested positive to the virus which put an end to his race preparations. "I put myself out there in the hurt locker to complete it," Chilvers said. "On the day, the most fearful and exciting thing is that you may not finish (in time); (but) you lace up the shoes and you just know that you're going to finish the race. "The time might sway a little bit, but with these endurance challenges, there are all sorts of things that can take you out." While nearly 3000 competitors had marshalls and drink stations dotted along the course seven days prior to provide motivation, Chilvers and Maher had to do it all themselves. There was none of that. "It's a good story of perseverance through that side of things," Chilvers said. He spent the time to reflect on the event and what they could change for the 2023 Port Macquarie Running Festival which took his mind off the pain. "It helps me close the book a little bit on Run Fest a week on and also reflect on some of the things that can be improved on for the future of the event," Chilvers said. "It doesn't matter how much it hurts, it's about getting it done and finishing it. "Doing it the week after just shows the respect to all those people that finished the treble or took on the challenge a week prior and hopefully it inspires some other people to take on the challenge next year." Maher would have finished 15th overall in the treble with the times he recorded on the day, but he said it was about fulfilling a commitment to the event. "I'm not a person that likes to withdraw from something that I've already committed to," he said. The motivation came from wanting to experience what their competitors had to deal with. "We've always wanted to understand what our participants go through on the day and the only way to understand that is by experiencing it yourself," Maher said. "We've always been advocates of making sure we get out there and we run the event when we can, otherwise it almost feels false." Maher admitted he wasn't young anymore so the race was definitely a challenge, but runners in either Beach to Brother or the Port Macquarie Running Festival covered a wide range of ages. "When you see some of the participants that join in the events - they're not young either," he said. "We see some 70-year-old's running still, so it's good for everybody to see that no matter what age, no matter what fitness level, it's achievable if you set your mind to it."

