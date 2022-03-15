newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Secrets from the world of homicide and figures in the underworld are being unlocked by a former top cop from the NSW Police Force. Former homicide detective-turned-podcaster Gary Jubelin has worked on many high profile cases like the disappearance of three-year-old William Tyrrell, the abduction and murder of Terry Falconer (which inspired one of the Underbelly television series), and the mysterious death of Matthew Leveson whose body was found buried in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney. His career spanned three decades, with Jubelin leading the investigation into the disappearance of Tyrrell before he shockingly quit the Force in 2019 over misconduct allegations - now he's telling all. "I know nothing I've done is special, I was just a cop but certain circumstances have allowed me to take people into this world," he said. This month Jubelin is touring to tell all about why he left the career he was so passionate about, the gritty details behind some of the top criminals in the country, and show how multi-dimensional crime can be. Long-time friend, actor and writer Rob Carlton will interview his mate on stages across Australia, while the audience will also get to probe the ex-cop with their top questions. "I always thought people were interested in a fly on the wall chat with police talking cop stuff," Jubelin said. "When I left the force in the dramatic circumstances that I left I had plenty of energy and passion and I needed to channel it somewhere." He said often people want to know who's the worst criminal he's ever locked up or why he "got run out of the cops" - no question is too taboo. Jubelin resigned following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command into his conduct on Strike Force Rosann, the unit he commanded in the search for Tyrrell, and later found guilty of using a mobile phone to record a suspect without a warrant. He then channelled his energy for crime into writing a book and creating a popular podcast series, both with the title I Catch Killers. Not only does he reveal what went through his mind at a murder scene, he's also took the time to sit down with career criminals, victims and experts on the subject. "I talk a lot about the emotional side of homicide but in no way we are glorifying crime, I'm just giving people a look into a dark world," he said. For ticketing details, visit: www.TEGLive.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/43efdc89-033f-45b8-ac73-96117e076ac8.jpg/r2_0_618_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg