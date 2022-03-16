newsletters, editors-pick-list, roads, Adam Roberts, Lorne Road, Lake Road, roads of strategic importance, Innes Lake, traffic congestion

The road network will be in the spotlight as part of the council's March meeting in Wauchope. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council deputy mayor Adam Roberts will raise the road network issue after the council ditched the controversial orbital road proposal. A motion seeks to fast-track planning and delivery of roads of strategic importance across the area to better deal with traffic congestion, flood impacts, emergency response and risk mitigation, as well as improve economic outcomes. It comes after the council took the orbital road proposal off the table in January. At that time, the council agreed to continue to prioritise individual road upgrades, duplications and links across the area, other than in the orbital road corridor, that will work towards mitigating traffic congestion as part of broader strategies and planning. Cr Roberts, in his comments about the road network item, said many ratepayers and residents, along with visitors to our area, continued to experience lengthy delays and traffic congestion during peak times, particularly around the Innes Lake and Lake Road areas. He said noting the imminent upgrade of Ocean Drive between Matthew Flinders Drive and the Greenmeadows area, the need was now upon us to deal with the upgrade of Lake Road to complement these works. The state government is contributing $60 million and the council is providing $35.5 million to the 3.4 kilometre Ocean Drive upgrade. Read more: "It is very clear that with the increasing number of new dwellings being built in the Thrumster and Innes Peninsula area, that alternate and additional road routes be created to help residents to cross to the Hastings River Drive entry to Port Macquarie in a more efficient way," Cr Roberts said. He noted the state government planning and works underway on road projects. The Lorne Road project has received a $5 million federal government contribution through Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie. The entire project to seal the unsealed section of Lorne Road is estimated to cost in excess of $35 million. Cr Roberts also noted there were many critical road upgrades and maintenance projects to be completed across the local government area and it would be the intention of this council to allocate more of council's resources to delivering better roads and maintenance outcomes. He said it was critical that council worked in partnership with the state and federal government representatives and agencies to help deliver quality outcomes in achieving an efficient, effective and well maintained road network well into the future. Meanwhile, a report will also go to the meeting about the draft Joint Integrated Transport Network Plan. The draft plan sets out the short, medium and long term transport priorities across the local government area to ensure all aspects of transport planning and funding priorities are aligned across all levels of government. Another report details the progress on the development of the Port Macquarie Hastings Regional Integrated Transport Strategy. The council meeting will be held at the Wauchope Showground Hall from 10am on Thursday [March 17].

