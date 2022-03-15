news, latest-news,

The Hastings Valley Vikings didn't score a point in their opening two games of the Armidale Knockout on Saturday. But by the end of the competition they had managed to win their final two matches - including a 17-5 triumph over Armidale Baa Baas in the bowl decider. The Vikings registered two wins, a draw and a loss in their four games, but a slow start put them in with the also-rans by the end of the day. Coach Hamish Mccormack said a 0-all draw first-up was followed by a 5-0 defeat in their opening two games which saw them relegated to the other side of the draw. From there it was about improving fitness levels. "There's not much you can do in 15-minute halves because [the game] can get away from you a bit, but it's always still worth [the trip]; we had three blokes play 120 minutes of footy," he said. "We weren't as good as we have been in the past, but I'm still pretty happy with the boys." The focus will now shift to the training paddock and improving fitness levels ahead of their Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season opener on April 23. "Fitness is still going to be our number one goal, but that comes with your pre-season and we're still two months off the first comp game so it's a matter of getting blokes to training," Mccormack said. "Our attack improved over the day but I couldn't fault our defence, our attack took a little while to gel." The Vikings have a one more trial match to play before the competition starts - a trip to Nelson Bay on April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/7b27404d-6a11-4268-a852-5a072f0a19dd.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg