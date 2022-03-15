newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie Base Hospital is on the way to becoming more sustainable following a first of its kind large-scale battery storage system installation. The 2.25 MWh battery storage system will maximise the benefits from the facility's existing large rooftop solar panel system. Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) chief executive Stewart Dowrick said its one of many steps the district is taking to be more sustainable. "This project demonstrates the Mid North Coast Local Health District's commitment to continued innovation and sustainability," he said. "The energy conservation measures we have been implementing in recent years have included the installation of LED lighting, rooftop solar panels, window tinting and collection of rain water. "We installed the first large-scale solar system on a NSW public hospital in mid-2018 in a model that has been adopted by other local health districts across the state." Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the installation of the battery storage system will also save the hospital money. "This innovative project is expected to save the hospital at least $81,000 each year and reduce emissions by over 3,327 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, while helping the NSW Government to meet our solar targets under the Government Resource Efficiency Policy," she said. "It will reduce pressure on the local electricity network through a significant reduction in peak demand from the hospital and also enable the hospital to generate additional revenue by selling valuable services back to the grid." Parliamentary secretary to the treasurer Felicity Wilson said that by making Port Macquarie Base Hospital more energy-efficient the battery storage project will free up funds that can be invested back into the health system. "This demonstrates the NSW Government's commitment to developing large-scale energy technologies designed to boost the security and reliability of the network," Ms Wilson said. "In future, large-scale battery storage systems could potentially be used to test the viability of replacing traditional diesel generators as critical reliance and back-up power in State facilities." The project was made possible through a $350,000 investment for research and development and an additional $2 million grant from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's (DPIE) Smart Batteries for Key Government Buildings initiative. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/311cc062-d77c-45a2-a02f-ea3f4aa562e9.jpg/r0_257_4032_2535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg