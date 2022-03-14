news, latest-news,

Port Saints have progressed to the next round of the Australia Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Moore Creek FC at Tamworth on Sunday. The one-goal victory followed a similar script to their 1-0 win over Kempsey Saints last weekend with the only goal of the match scored in the opening 20 minutes. Saints coach Oliver King said Vaughan Lickley found the back of the net around the same time as Ben Oakley did last week in an eerie coincidence. "It seems we've only got a small window of goalscoring opportunities so that's one thing we've got to work on," King said. Centre-backs Mason Moore and captain Anthony Jamieson once again kept a clean sheet with an impressive defensive effort in stifling conditions. "It was a slight improvement on last week and we moved the ball around a little bit more, but it was really hot conditions out there," King said. "We were cooked in the first half." King was hopeful his side would have drawn a home fixture after their clash with Kempsey had to be moved to Coffs Harbour due to unavailable fields in Port Macquarie. But the draw had other ideas with Saints to face Coffs City United in Coffs Harbour in the national knockout competition. It gives them another opportunity to finetune things ahead of their Coastal Premier League opener with Bellingen on April 3. "It's one less trial game we've got to organise, but it's the best-case scenario because you're increasing in difficulty and this weekend will be the true test," he said. "But it'd be nice to draw a home game." Moore Creek coach Dean Hoy told the Northern Daily Leader the better team won. He said Port "probably had the majority of the ball" and had "a few more chances" than Moore Creek. "They looked pretty solid all over the park," he said. "They were a good team." Meanwhile, Iona FC's brief cup run is over after a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Coffs City United at Coffs Harbour on Saturday. It was the Lions third straight win in this year's Australia Cup, as they look to repeat their feats of last year in which they reached the round of 64. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/00d57d2e-2669-41c8-8646-747f45c7f247.jpg/r0_210_1784_1218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg