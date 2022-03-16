newsletters, editors-pick-list, speed friending on the spectrum, autism awareness day, vallentine occupational health, autism

A new social event called Speed Friending on the Spectrum is set to take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Westport Club to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day. The event, inspired by the television show Love on the Spectrum, aims to help adults in the autism spectrum community meet new people and socialise in a safe and controlled environment. Occupational therapist Amy Vallentine has been organising the occasion with the hope of turning it into a semi-regular event to reduce social isolation for young adults on the autism spectrum. "It will be a great opportunity to meet new people in a safe and controlled environment," she said. "Long term, we are hoping to run this event a few times a year, but more importantly, we would like adults in the autism spectrum community to take it on as their own, so then they can run it where it's almost like a support group." While the event will run similar to a typical speed friending night, it will be tailored to the social needs of adults on the autism spectrum. "When we began working with adults with autism, we started to understand that they need a little bit of extra assistance to go out and have successful interactions with friends," Ms Vallentine said. "We plan on splitting them up into pairs and then rotating them around every two minutes or so. "We will have cheat sheets on the table with questions for them to ask each other, along with advice on how they can give information about themselves. "We will also have information on the big screen to show the different ways they can talk about things, and we will be providing them with sensory fidget tools to assist with emotional regulation and anxiety." The event is open to 20 adults on the autism spectrum, aged between 18-40, in an effort to ensure the night is not overwhelming with a lot of noise, lights and movement. Ms Vallentine has been organising the event with Todd Beness, an adult in the autism spectrum community, to guarantee the night meets their social needs. Mr Beness said being on the autism spectrum means he has social anxiety when it comes to interacting and socialising with friends and new people. "It makes it difficult to meet up with friends and acquaintances on a regular basis," he said. "For many years, I would stay at home and do things isolated because it felt more comfortable and less stressful." Mr Beness has difficulties with non-verbal cues such as body language, tone and eye contact which makes it difficult to create friends in the community. "It makes it hard to have regular face-to-face encounters with my friends. My communication is mostly through written communication on social media, email and text messaging." Mr Beness decided to help organise the night after noticing a lack of social events in the community for adults on the autism spectrum. "There are no events in the local area for young people on the autism spectrum to make friends in a safe space," he said. "I believe the event will help people on the autism spectrum make some new friends and learn new skills in making friends and meeting new people. "I am hoping that future events will occur so that more people on the autism spectrum in the Port Macquarie region can make more friends and learn these new skills." The event will start at 5.30pm and run until 7.30pm. Spots are filling up fast with only 10 more tickets available. The RSVP date has been extended to Friday, March 18. If you, or someone you know is interested in the event, contact Amy Vallentine on 0408 928 235, or email admin@vallentine.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

