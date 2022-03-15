newsletters, editors-pick-list,

From two years old to 88 years old - runners of all ages converged on Port Macquarie on March 5 for the annual Port Macquarie Running Festival. And while the event went as smoothly as expected, race director Kevin Chilvers wanted to pay tribute to the volunteer groups which contribute to the running of the event. "We are proud that we have amazing volunteer groups supporting the event and they sure did bring the 'run happy' vibe," Chilvers said. "Post the event $15,000 collectively was donated to volunteer groups in return for support including Flamin' Dragons, Sailability, Cantoo, Tour de Cure, Friends of Mrs York's Garden, Rotary, Run Port Mac and St John's Ambulance. "Over $100,000 has been donated to community groups since the event's inception and plans are underway to grow the event in 2023 and launch new events in the area." Run Port Mac president Clifford Hoeft said his group was grateful to have an amazing, vibrant running event held in their town. "We are really impressed with how the event has grown and we appreciate how the race has consistently improved the experience each year," he said. "They (race directors) are continually finding new ways to excite and motivate the community to engage in healthy, physical activity with events that cater to all ages and abilities." Friends of Mrs York's Garden president Di Davison said they enjoyed being involved with the event again this year. "We are pleased to be able to help out in some way to make this a successful event and were happy to help with the marshalling along the course, some traffic management and encouraging the runners," she said. "All felt positive and enjoyed being involved and we think it's a great event and are very happy to support it."

