Local businesses will have a helping hand to transition away from single-use plastics via a new partnership between the NSW government and the National Retail Association (NRA). In the next nine months, the NRA will visit retailers across the state with factsheets, signage and advice to help businesses change, in line with the Plastics Reduction and Circular Economy Act 2021. The additional support comes ahead of the ban on supply of lightweight plastic shopping bags from June 1, with the supply of single-use plastic cutlery, straws, stirrers, plates and bowls, cotton buds, expanded polystyrene food service items, and products containing plastic microbeads also ending from November 1. Exemptions will apply to people who rely on certain plastic products for disability or health reasons. The NRA has a free hotline for advice on the single-use plastic bans - call the hotline on 1800 844 946 or visit: http://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics-ban. Safer School Bus Journeys The NSW government has spent $237 million on the seatbelt program to give regional students, their families and entire communities the reassurance travelling to and from school is as safe as possible. We know that wearing a seat belt makes the journey to school safer. The NSW Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program has been completed two years ahead of schedule. For more information visit: transport.nsw.gov.au/operations/buses-and-coaches/rural-and-regional-seatbelt-program-taskforce

