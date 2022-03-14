newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lake Cathie took another step forward despite a 22-10 loss to Harrington in their rugby league pre-season trial at Lake Cathie on Saturday. The Raiders led 10-0 early and showed promising signs for the season ahead with captain Jarid Bruen encouraged by their performance - especially from their first-string side in the opening 20 minutes. They rejoined the Hastings League last year and struggled at times, but the early signs are that might not be the case in the 2022 season. "We were in it for most of the game, but once we started switching up the team to find out who plays best where is where we lost it a bit," Bruen said. "The end result doesn't matter, it's just a trial." In a match split into three 20-minute thirds, the Raiders started the game with what they expect to be their first round team when the competition kicks off next month. Bruen said brothers Sam and Joe Black were impressive while Cooper Gallagher and Kade Franklin also had strong first-up matches. "We've got another young side again, but there's a couple of young fellas coming through like Joe and Sam Black who both played out of their skins," he said. "We are expecting a big year from them - the same as Cooper and Kade who all had great games. Harrington had a stronger team than last year so to keep up with them is pretty good." Lake Cathie start their 2022 campaign on April 23 when they host Kendall while the Bain Cup unofficially kicks off the season on March 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/efdc53d8-c67a-40a9-a118-f0d43f806e38.JPG/r34_0_2013_1118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg