Women's Premier League a 'pipedream', says new FMNC chairman

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher believes starting a zone-wide women's premier league-like competition should be a priority before any attempt is made to form a Coastal Premier League for women. Mr Fletcher confirmed that Kempsey Saints will be playing in a North Coast League women's competition this year with sides from North Coast Football. He said this would be run by the northern zone. "There's a possibility a club from Port Macquarie could also be involved,'' Mr Fletcher added. A press release issued by North Coast Football last month said the formation of the North Coast League for women could be the forerunner to the start of a Coastal Premier League competition for women. Mr Fletcher described this as a 'pipedream,' adding the North Coast League is partially an attempt by North Coast Football to increase the number of women's teams in the zone. "I think the first step would be the start of a zone (women's) premier league involving teams from the southern and northern areas,'' he added. However, he admits there are significant hurdles to overcome before this can become a reality. As he said previously, Friday night works for players in the southern section of the zone, where 11 sides were involved last year. A problem with the Southern League women's competition is the disparity between the standard of the sides. "There are three powerhouses, Tuncurry-Forster, Cundletown and Wingham,'' he said. "They're winning some games by 18 or 20-0 and that's not what we want to see." Northern League women's games are played on Saturday afternoons. Registrations for the 2022 competitions close this week and these will determine the format of the women's and men's Southern League premierships. Mr Fletcher said ideally the competitions would be played in A and B divisions, but this depends on team numbers. Eleven teams also played in the men's Southern League last year. He expects the formation of Coastal Premier League club Southern United will impact on Forster-Tuncurry teams involved in the men's Southern League last year. "It's wait and see at the moment,'' Mr Fletcher said. "Until we know what the registrations look like, we can't plan anything definite.'' Footnote: Lance Fletcher of Failford was appointed the new chairman of Football Mid North Coast at last month's annual meeting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

