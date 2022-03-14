news, latest-news,

A come and try day will bring veterans from across the Mid North Coast together at Port Macquarie on March 20. The Port Macquarie Outrigger Club, the Flamin' Dragons Dragon Boat Club, Invictus Australia and Purple Warriors will promote the physical and mental health benefits associated with being on the water. Veterans of all ages, and their families, from across the region are encouraged to attend the inclusive, free event and experience the fun and social connections that come with both dragon boating and the outrigger canoe. Purple Warriors chairman Ray Bennie hoped many would converge on Port Macquarie for free food, laughs and the chance to form new relationships within the veteran community. He said these sports are a great way for veterans and their families to participate in and create a healthy social and active community. The meeting point will be at 18 Park Street at the back of the Marina at 11am for an 11.30am start. There are parks and bike tracks nearby so you are encouraged to bring the bikes or your footy to make a family day of it. You will need to wear closed in shoes and clothes that can get wet, sunscreen, a towel and a smile. Everything else is provided. There is a minimum age requirement of 12 years for the dragon boat and 10 years for the outrigger canoes. Invictus Australia veteran engagement specialist Rachel Kerrigan said it is great to see local community organisations coming together to realise the vision of establishing a veteran community based around the water, family and mateship. "I would encourage veterans that are interested to come along and release their inner dragon." Registrations are essential as places are limited. Head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/come-and-try-dragon-boat-and-outrigging-tickets-276434893207

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/97a95bd0-8e22-4cbf-a20d-60212c2a0b90.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg